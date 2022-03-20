Innocent Bonke replaces injured Wilfred Ndidi in Nigeria squad for Ghana clash

Injury has forced Wilfred Ndidi out of the Super Eagles sqaud for the 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City midfielder was injured during the week when his side played against Rennes in the Europa Conference League.

He was billed to join the Eagles in their trip to Kumasi, where the perennial rivals had been billed to play the first leg of the two-legged tie.

Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke will now be joining the Eagles camp in the stead of Ndidi.

Bonke, 26, made his debut for the Super Eagles on 7th September 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, which ended 2–1 in favour of the Eagles.

He has made seven league appearances for Lorient since joining them in the January transfer from Swedish club Malmo.

The Austin Eguavoen crew would hope to see Bonke play as a best fit in the position of Ndidi, whose knee injury has since been confirmed by Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi, who started the game against Rennes, was forced to go off in the 60th minute after picking up the knock.

The first leg of the World Cup playoffs against Ghana will hold on Friday, 25 March in Kumasi and the second leg will take place four days after in Abuja.

