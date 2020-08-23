INSECURITY: 283 civilians, 132 security agents killed in July —Report

The latest report released by Nigeria Mourn has revealed that 283 civilians and 132 security agents were killed in Nigeria in the month of July, making a total of 415 persons.

Nigeria Mourn, a non governmental organisation, in the report titled ‘Violent Incidents Report: July 2020’, indicated that the killings were recorded in 21 states during the month.

The report, compiled using newspaper reports and family sources, showed that Kaduna, Borno and Katsina states had the highest number of killings in July.

The breakdown of the number of killings per state is as follows: Kaduna – 139, Borno – 113, Katsina – 80, Kogi – 17, Nasarawa – 13, Taraba – 10, Benue – 9, Ebonyi – 8, Zamfara – 7, Plateau – 5, Edo – 2, Akwa Ibom – 2, Lagos – 2, Oyo – 1, Imo – 1, Rivers – 1, Cross River – 1, Ogun – 1, Bayelsa – 1, Delta – 1 and Kebbi -1.

The report further indicated that 185 people were killed by suspected armed bandits, 123 by Boko Haram/ISWAP, 67 by armed herdsmen, 26 died in conflicts, six persons died in isolated attacks while six deaths were caused by extrajudicial killings and two linked to cult clashes.

Nigeria Mourns had earlier reported that 731 persons were killed in June while 356 people died in various violent attacks in May.

Insecurity, leading to killings in different parts of the country, especially the Northeast, Northwest and the North Central has remained a growing concern in the country, with several calls on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution.

