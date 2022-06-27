Insecurity: Afenifere renews call for state police, urges governors to meet Buhari, National Assembly

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Monday urged state governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly on state police.

The group made the call in a statement issued by its spokesman, Jare Ajayi, in Akure.

The appeal followed the increasing attacks on communities by bandits, herdsmen and other criminal elements in the country.

Aferenifere challenged the Federal, state governments, and security agencies to halt the growing insecurity in many parts of Nigeria, including the south.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) had last year urged President Buhari to take another look at the governors’ request for state police as a solution to the nation’s security challenges.

The statement read: “Afenifere urges the state governors to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly on the need to establish state police as a matter of urgent necessity.

“From all indications, state governors have a lot of clout because the Constitution invests them with a lot of powers. They should, as chief security officers of their respective states, impress it on the powers that be in Abuja that the country is now in such a serious crossroads security wise that they must be allowed to take the bull by the horn. They can do this by having state police.

“When coming to power, President Buhari promised Nigerians to tackle at least three main afflictions bedevelling the country; insecurity, corruption and the dwindling economy. In none of the three key areas can Nigerians doff their hats for the administration seven years down the line.

“Reports of armed attacks on communities, religious places, farmlands and sometimes homes occur almost every week if not daily in different parts of the country. Such used to be restricted to the north, north-east especially. But today, it has spread even to the South which used to be safe.”

