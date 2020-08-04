INSECURITY: Again, Buhari meets service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a meeting with the nation’s service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though, the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it’s is believed to be connected with the rising spate of killings, banditry, terror acts and kidnappings in some parts of the country.

Others in attendance include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Others are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; heads of the Department of State Services and National Intelligence Agency; Ministers of Justice, Police Affairs, Defence and Interior among others.

