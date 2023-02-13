Insecurity Anambra’s greatest challenge – Soludo

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Monday described insecurity as the state’s greatest challenge.

The governor, who stated this during his quarterly interactive session with the people of the state on ABS TV, recalled that the seven local government areas in the state were under the siege of criminals before he assumed office in March last year.

He said the state government has been working with the Federal Government to tackle the security challenges.

The governor insisted that the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from detention would not completely end the insecurity region in the South-East.

Soludo said: “There is a significant difference in the security situation in Anambra between the time I took over the office and now. Presently, we have over 1,000 vigilante personnel in the state.

“We have empowered over 5,000 youths and recruited 5,000 teachers in a bid to secure the state.

“On Nnamdi Kanu, let me say clearly that his release does not mean that insecurity will be completely eliminated in the South-East. The call is in the best interest of the South- East as a whole. He was saddened by the level of crime associated with the agitation when I visited him in prison. He called it an abomination.

“What is still holding him back is a political issue! I am awaiting confirmation of appointment with the President to hand him the letter officially.”

