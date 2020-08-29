INSECURITY: Anglican Bishop tasks Buhari

The Bishop of Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Diocese of Ijebu South-West, Reverend Babatunde Ogunbanwo, on Friday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari about insecurity challenges facing the country.

He spoke at the first session of the fourth synod of the Diocese in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

The cleric lamented the level of insecurity in Nigeria, especially in southern Kaduna, a Christian dominated area of Kaduna State.

“We are quite concerned about the spate of unwanted killings going on in the Christian dominated Southern Kaduna, in Kaduna State.

“It is so sad that this cycle of unprovoked violence and destruction of human lives and property have gone unchecked for many years without much intervention from Nigeria’s security units, Kaduna State and Federal Government.

“From the look of things, it is becoming clear that the perpetrators of these murderous acts are on a mission of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The government has so far failed to prove to us that it is willing to bring a permanent end to this persisting carnage.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: 283 civilians, 132 security agents killed in July —Report

“The Christians of Southern Kaduna and the indigenous ethnic nationalities in that part of the country, like all other Nigerians, have a God-given right to live in safety and enjoy the blessings God has bestowed on their land without any fear of molestation and threat to their lives.

“It is also the duty of the government and its agencies saddled with the security of the citizens of this country to defend and protect all those in that part of our nation from their predators,” he said.

Ogunbanwo urged the Buhari-led Nigerian government to “wake up from its deep slumber and end this bloodbath just as he promised he would do if elected.”

He added, “The international community too should not continue to keep quiet over the security situation in Nigeria, especially as it has to do with the targeted killing of defenseless Christians and decimation of Christian communities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions