INSECURITY: Aregbesola tasks paramilitary agencies on grassroot intelligence gathering | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INSECURITY: Aregbesola tasks paramilitary agencies on grassroot intelligence gathering
The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, called on the paramilitary agencies under his ministry to increase efforts in intelligence gathering, especially in the grassroots and border communities to curb the spate of insecurity in the country.
Aregbesola gave the charge in Abuja during the decoration of senior personnel of the agencies from the ranks of Assistant Controller-Generals, Comptroller-Generals and Commandant-General, (ACGs), to the ranks of Deputy Controller-General, Comptroller-Generals and Commandant-Generals, (DCGs).
The minister maintained that intelligence gathering was key to tackle the security challenges currently facing the nation, and stressed the need for renewed efforts at gathering relevant information, especially at the grassroots.
“Whenever there is a national discussion on internal security, the interior ministry is at the centre of it therefore we must maximize grassroots penetration for intelligence gathering.
READ ALSO: Aregbesola admits restructuring needed to move country forward
“At the centre of this grassroots penetration in Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) because they are well-positioned in our communities and among civilians,” he said
Aregbesola said it was difficult to believe that kidnappers and bandits were able to successfully move large numbers of people into the bushes without being noticed, and called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to protect and guard the territorial integrity of Nigeria’s borders.
Meanwhile, he reiterated that the Nigeria Correctional Service has been declared a red zone, warning that anyone who tries to break in or out of the prisons is considered a security threats and would be ruthlessly dealt with.
In her remarks, Chairman of the board of the agencies, Mrs. Aisha Ahmed, said the promotion process was rigorous, noting that only those that merited the ranks were promoted.
Meanwhile, eight officers were promoted across the agencies; four DCGs in immigration, three DCGs in corrections service and one DCG in the NSCDC.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....