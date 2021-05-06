INSECURITY: Aregbesola tasks paramilitary agencies on grassroot intelligence gathering | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, called on the paramilitary agencies under his ministry to increase efforts in intelligence gathering, especially in the grassroots and border communities to curb the spate of insecurity in the country.

Aregbesola gave the charge in Abuja during the decoration of senior personnel of the agencies from the ranks of Assistant Controller-Generals, Comptroller-Generals and Commandant-General, (ACGs), to the ranks of Deputy Controller-General, Comptroller-Generals and Commandant-Generals, (DCGs).

The minister maintained that intelligence gathering was key to tackle the security challenges currently facing the nation, and stressed the need for renewed efforts at gathering relevant information, especially at the grassroots.

“Whenever there is a national discussion on internal security, the interior ministry is at the centre of it therefore we must maximize grassroots penetration for intelligence gathering.

“At the centre of this grassroots penetration in Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) because they are well-positioned in our communities and among civilians,” he said

Aregbesola said it was difficult to believe that kidnappers and bandits were able to successfully move large numbers of people into the bushes without being noticed, and called on the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), to protect and guard the territorial integrity of Nigeria’s borders.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the Nigeria Correctional Service has been declared a red zone, warning that anyone who tries to break in or out of the prisons is considered a security threats and would be ruthlessly dealt with.

In her remarks, Chairman of the board of the agencies, Mrs. Aisha Ahmed, said the promotion process was rigorous, noting that only those that merited the ranks were promoted.

Meanwhile, eight officers were promoted across the agencies; four DCGs in immigration, three DCGs in corrections service and one DCG in the NSCDC.

