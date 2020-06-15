INSECURITY: Arewa Forum should do away with cowardice, tell those in power the truth –Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has challenged the Arewa Consultative Forum to dare those in power like the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, over growing insecurity, especially in the Northern part of the country.

Sani who gave the charge in a post on his Facebook page on Monday said that the Arewa Forum should tell truth to power so that history will be kind to them for speaking out and standing up for the people of the region.

The former Senator who was reacting to the rising attacks by bandits and insurgents in the North, which saw NEF’s convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi accuse President Muhammadu Buhari of failing to secure people of the region, said that the situation was worrisome.

He wrote thus on Facebook; “Arewa Forum should emulate Northern Elders forum, by telling truth to power so that history will be kind to them for speaking out and standing up for the people of the region when they were being slaughtered and buried in mass.

“This is not the time for silence, cowardice and obsequiousness,” Shehu Sani added.

