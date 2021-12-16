News
INSECURITY: Bauchi govt to hold strategic meetings with police
The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday the state government would initiate regular strategic meetings with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to deepen security coverage and peaceful coexistence in the state.
The governor stated this he received the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, at the Government House in Bauchi.
He said the strategic engagement would include Area Commanders and Deputy Commissioners of Police.
Mohammed described the state as a gateway to the North-East hence the need for vigilance and regular policing by relevant security agencies.
He said: “We will give you all the needed moral and logistical support to enable you to perform optimally.
READ ALSO: No leader in Nigeria tackled insecurity like Buhari – Lai Mohammed
“We expect a demonstration of professionalism and impartiality by the police, especially considering the fact that we are an opposition state.”
Earlier, the police commissioner said he would strive hard to improve the security situation in the state.
Sanda, who is the 43rd police commissioner in Bauchi State, said he would welcome advice on ways to enhance the police operational duties.
