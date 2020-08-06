INSECURITY: Buhari calls for synergy among security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged heads of security and defence services to promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies of joint efforts and synergy to address the nation’s security challenge.

He made the call at the graduation of the National Defence College Course 28 in Abuja.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) said synergy among security agencies would help the country to overcome its security challenges.

He said in the face of the various challenges notably insecurity, unemployment and COVID-19 pandemic among others, the country had remained strong and vibrant in all forms.

The president said: “Despite all these, our faith in the nation is unshaken. Our resolve and will to take the nation to greater heights is strong.

“We must continuously harness the strengths of our national diversities; we must promote “Nigeria first” in all our doings; we must bridge political divides and engage in political re-engineering based on equity and mutual trust.

“`This is the path for all the armed forces, the Nigeria police, intelligence and security agencies and other significant state and non-state actors engaged in the provision of security.

“Moving forward, the armed forces and all the security agencies must promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies.

“This should be through interagency cooperation, defence transformation and reorganisation, expansion and modernisation of the military to make it fit for purpose; as well as a high morale of the men and women of the services and security agencies.

“I call on the heads of security and defence services to make these aspirations to fully come to fruitions quickly.”

“On corruption, we are more determined than ever before to stay on the path we have chosen in the interest of our dear nation to fight corruption without fear no matter who is involved.”

