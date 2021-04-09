 INSECURITY: Buhari gets APC vote of confidence | Ripples Nigeria
INSECURITY: Buhari gets APC vote of confidence

Published

43 mins ago

on

Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the country’s security challenges.

The National Secretary of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the decision was part of the resolutions taken at the caretaker committee’s 9th meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Friday.

He said: “After extensive deliberations, the CECPC resolved to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the counteractions taken against the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country and pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President.

“The party also urged leaders at all levels to show restraint in comments that do not unite the country in the face of insecurity.

READ ALSO: Buhari blames lack of employment prospects in rural areas for Nigeria’s insecurity

“Other resolutions of the meeting were the set up a Registration Appeal Committee to consider complaints or dissatisfaction that may arise from party members on the conduct of the membership registration, revalidation, and update exercise and in line with approved templates and guidelines for the exercise.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, to adopt the party’s guidelines, timetable, and schedule of activities for the conduct of Area Councils Election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

“The meeting also commended the Chairman of the CECPC, H.E. (Hon.) Mai Mala Buni, for his peaceful mien and dexterity which has endeared high-profile defectors to the party.

“The resolutions are in line with the commitment of the CECPC to implement all decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), particularly the important task of ensuring internal democracy, repositioning and rebuilding the party.”

