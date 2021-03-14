INSECURITY: Buhari issues ‘incoherent’ directives to military, others – HURIWA | Ripples Nigeria

The Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Sunday blamed the recent increase in kidnapping and other security crisis in the North-West to incoherent orders given to the military and other security agents by President Muhammadu Buhari.

HURIWA stated this in a statement issued by its Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, on Sunday.

The President had last month given bandits in Zamfara two months ultimatum to repent and surrender their weapons to the state government or risk the wrath of security agents.

He also ordered the deployment of 6,000 soldiers to the state to combat the security challenges.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari promised Nigerians that the Jangebe Zamfara school kidnapping will be the last but sadly because he lacks the political will to deal with terrorists, these same terrorists have once more struck at the heart of Kaduna and taken away dozens of female students and till now President Muhammadu Buhari is busy dishing out incoherent orders to his military forces.

“On one hand the President threatened to deal with the terrorists but on the other hand, he gave them two months to decide whether to stop the kidnapping.

“Nigerians should know by now that this government lacks the capacity to protect it and the best bet is for the masses to organise demonstrations to call on the United States of America and the United Nations to come into Nigeria and rescue the citizens before we are all kidnapped.”

