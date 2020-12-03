INSECURITY: Buhari lacks empathy, doesn’t recognise Nigeria has serious problems –Northern Elders Forum

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has once again berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killings and insecurity being witnessed across the country.

NEF expressed its dismay on Thursday through spokesman of the group, Hakeem Baba Ahmed who said President Buhari has no empathy and has failed to recognise that Nigerians are scared and dying.

The northern elders’ spokesman who stated this while speaking with Channels TV when asked about the increasing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, said that Buhari does not feel remorse and also does not recognise the fact that Nigeria has serious problems to deal with in the area of security.

READ ALSO: Northern Elders Forum says if Buhari were honourable he would resign over Borno attack

Reacting further, the Northern Elders Forum spokesman, Ahmed said that Buhari keeps telling Nigerians to pray but has failed to do anything serious about the killings in the country especially in the North.

The NEF spokesman said; “I feel sorry for the president, if he does not do anything and we just hear excuses then we are in serious trouble.

“The Presidency does not feel empathy. We don’t see a presidency who recognises the fact that we have serious problems but all we hear is we should pray.

“We are praying that God shows Buhari the way to fix the country. As northerners we are dying and Southerners are being killed.

“Buhari needs to do something serious, we measure him by just one thing and that is ‘What is the outcome of your commitment’ the country has become so dangerous to live in.

“How many have to die before Buhari do something serious?” Ahmed questioned.

Join the conversation

Opinions