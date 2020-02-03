INSECURITY: Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila in Aso Rock

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-door with the leadership of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers of the National Assembly.

However, the agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

The meeting, according to sources, may not be unconnected with last week’s resolution of the National Assembly where the lawmakers expressed their opinion on the current security situation in the country and the fate of the service chiefs.

The Senate had last week charged President Buhari to declare a national security emergency while the House of Representatives called for the immediate sack of the service chiefs over their perceived poor handling of the security challenges.

READ ALSO: Buhari right on war against corruption, but wrong in execution —Okupe

At the plenary, the parliament argued that the military chiefs have run out of ideas and overstayed their welcome as heads of the country’s security agencies.

Join the conversation

Opinions