INSECURITY: Buhari meets with governors, Security Council, security heads

President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Security Council and heads of security agencies are holding a virtual meeting.

Physically present at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja for the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, who is being represented, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi are also physically present at the meeting.

READ ALSO: I go to bed and wake up thinking about how to solve insecurity —Buhari

There are also the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’I; Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Salihu Usman; the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.

The governors of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri; Borno, Professor Babagana Zulum; Ebonyi, David Umahi and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the meeting virtually.

There is no detail of the meeting yet, but speculations are that it may not be unconnected with the worsening insecurity situation in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions