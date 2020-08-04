INSECURITY: Buhari mulling overhaul of security architecture —NSA

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari was planning an overhaul of the country’s security architecture.

Monguno, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after the National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the president was totally unhappy with the worsening security situation in the country.

The NSA said: “President Buhari was emphatic when he told the service chiefs that their best effort was not good enough.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Again, Buhari meets service chiefs

“He told them (security chiefs) that Nigerians have lost confidence in the security sector and he is determined to restore that confidence.”

President Buhari had in June charged the service chiefs to address the rising security challenges in the country.

The National Assembly had also in the last few months spearheaded the call for the removal of the military chiefs over their inability to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Join the conversation

Opinions