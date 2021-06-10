INSECURITY: Buhari orders police, military to be ruthless | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said he has ordered the police and military authorities to be ruthless in dealing with the insecurity situation in the country.

He spoke during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday in Abuja.

While lamenting the situation, the president said it was disturbing him, even as he wondered why people of same culture and traditions should be killing each other.

He assured that with the new directive to the security agencies, Nigerians will see a difference in the insecurity situation in the country in a few weeks.

I assure you in “a few weeks time there will be a difference, he stated.

He further noted that it was inimical to the growth of the country as the current situation could lead to a shortage of food in the country, as farmers were being prevented from going to their farms.

“We are going to starve if you keep people away from their farms”, the president noted, adding that government has enough problems already without adding food shortage to the list.

