INSECURITY: CAN calls for 3 days prayers in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday asked Nigerians to embark on three days of prayers over insecurity and other challenges plaguing the country.

The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, gave the directive in a statement issued by the body’s Assistant General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The prayer session is expected to take place on May 13, 14, and 15.

He said the directive was made to all church leaders, through their various Churches.

The statement read: “Organise a solemn assembly to pray for Nigeria on May, 13, 14, and 15, 2022.

“We are to passionately call upon the Lord to show Nigeria mercy and divinely intervene in all affairs of our nation, especially economic, political, and security matters so that the nation may not violently collapse.

“Two, that God would speak to our leaders to take the right steps in addressing the dangerous situations into which we have put ourselves.

“Three that our political leaders will not set the nation on fire or tear it apart by their insensitive political actions which failed to take our complexities into consideration as we approach the 2023 elections.”

The prayer, according to Daramola, was to also appeal to God to continue to be with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stand firm and ensure credible elections in 2023.

“That the Lord should show us mercy as a nation concerning the blood of innocent people already shed in this nation, that is calling upon God for vengeance.

“That God would cause the terrorists, the gunmen, the bandits, the kidnappers, and other violent people in our midst to abandon their evil ways and give this nation respite.

“That God would give the military upper hand in subduing the terrorists and other violent people causing mayhem in our nation and that He would divinely fight for Nigeria against these evil people and their financiers,” it added.

