INSECURITY: Canada warns citizens against traveling to Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
INSECURITY: Canada warns citizens against traveling to Nigeria
The Canadian government on Monday warned its citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria.
In a travel advisory published on its website, the government also urged Canadians in Nigeria to exercise high-level vigilance so as not become victims of the insecurity in the West African nation.
The government counselled its nationals to “avoid non-essential travel across Nigeria due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings.”
Several countries including the United States and the United Kingdom had expressed a similar concern over worsening insecurity in Nigeria where Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East had been a regular feature in the last 10 years and banditry in the North-West.
The advisory read: “Avoid all travel to the following regions due to the risk of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, inter-communal and sectarian violence:
“The North-Western states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
“The North-Central state of Plateau.
“The North-Eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe; and
“The Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, and Rivers (with the exception of Rivers’ capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel).”
The Canadian government also advised its nationals in Nigeria to “exercise a high degree of caution in Abuja, Calabar, and Lagos due to the incidence of crime.”
