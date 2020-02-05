INSECURITY: Catholic bishops have a word of advice for Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and others in position of authority have been urged to wake up and do more over the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

The Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province made this call in a communiqué signed and issued by the president of the province and Archbishop of Ibadan Archdiocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and the Secretary and bishop of Osogbo diocese, Most Rev. John Oyejola.

The communiqué was issued after a meeting they held at the Jubilee Conference Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan between 3rd and 4th February, 2020.

According to the bishops, Buhari and others in authority must “wake up and do more than pay mere lip service” to the issue of security in Nigeria.

The communique read, “Human life seems to have lost value in Nigeria. At the beginning of last year, we cried out like all Nigerians did against the woeful security situation at that time. We issued a message of hope calling on all Nigerians to work together with the government and security agencies to secure the life and property of all without discrimination.

“Today, a year later, things have become much worse. Nigeria is in security dire-straits. Only few Nigerians in any part of the country can sleep with two eyes closed. We lament that Nigerians are being slaughtered daily by terrorists, criminals and so-called herdsmen on the roads, in their farms and even in their homes.

“With the security architecture in Nigeria seemingly on auto-pilot, the country is clearly drifting and needs decisive action to restore professionalism and effectiveness. As Bishops, we strongly believe in prayer and in the power of God to save, but we must challenge all those in position of authority that they simply must wake up and do more than pay mere lip service to the issue of security in our country, Nigeria.”

On Amotekun initiative, the bishops commended Southwest Governors urged the Federal Government to support and regulate the outfit and other such organs in Nigeria as necessary complements to the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

“The Church stands for the sanctity of life. It is a constitutional fact that the primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property. In this regard, we commend the action of the Governors of the Southwestern Region who acted across party and religious lines to set up the South Western Security Network (SWSN), tagged: Amotekun.

READ ALSO: Presidency reacts to CAN’s protests over insecurity, Pastor Andimi’s beheading

“With this initiative, they have responded to their duty as Chief Security Officers of their States to secure lives and property of all in the Southwestern Region of Nigeria. The security of lives is not exclusive to any organization. So, we urge the Federal Government to support and regulate Amotekun and other such organs in Nigeria as necessary complements to the efforts of the police and other security agencies.

“The Amotekun outfit is a metaphor for the utmost need for leaders to cater for the welfare of all those who are placed under their care, irrespective of tribe or religion.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had also last week declared three days fasting and prayer to seek spiritual solution to the disturbing insecurity situation in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions