INSECURITY: CDS meets Service Chiefs, other heads of security agencies

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin on Tuesday met with the Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies to deliberate on the security situation in parts of the country.

The meeting which held at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja, was one of the series of meetings meant to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges.

Those in attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Also in attendance were the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, Director-General, Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman and the Commandant- General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Mohammadu.

According to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche in a statement on Tuesday, the meeting was centered on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation arising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

“The service chiefs and heads of security agencies reportedly noted that essential consultations had been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to bring respite to the regions.

“The CDS who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions,” he said.

