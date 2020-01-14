INSECURITY: Demand for war materials competing with welfare of Army personnel, Buratai says

The demand for war materials is competing with that of welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Army due to the current insecurity the country is facing, so says the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The COAS revealed this while speaking during the commissioning of 206 remodeled flats for non-commissioned personnel at 81 barracks in Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

Buratai who was represented at the commissioning by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division headquarters, Major General Faruq Yahaya, however assured that the government is striving to balance the demand in the face of strained financial resources.

He noted that efforts at remodeling 206 flats, for non-commissioned personnel testify to the resolve by the government to improve on troops housing in spite of other constraints.

Buratai said; “The project is expected to be the starting point for the improved design of future Nigerian Army troops housing. It is to be noted that with the current security challenges, financial resources have come under a lot of strain, but this government, in its infinite wisdom, has maintained a balance between the competing demands of war materiel and the welfare of personnel.

“The comfort and health that this accommodation will bring to troops will go a long way in motivating them to rise above the call of duty. Indeed, the comfort and health of service personnel is a force multiplier in confronting our internal security challenges,” he added.

