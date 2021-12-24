Politics
INSECURITY: Do more to restore hope in Nigeria, Ex-Senate President, Mark tells Buhari
Amidst the worsening security situation in different parts of Nigeria, former Senate President, David Mark, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to restore hope in the country.
Mark, who made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, said Nigeria’s security challenges are beyond ordinary.
Nigeria has recorded several criminal attacks this year, with bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and armed herdsmen, pillaging communities in the country.
The ex-Senate President, however, encouraged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to ask for God’s help on the insecurity in the country.
Mark said: “Nothing can be more depressing and frustrating than a people without hope or future.
“There is no need to pretend or shy away anymore. It should be stated categorically that the tragedy that has befallen Nigeria in terms of insecurity is beyond ordinary.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, Kelechukwu Iruoma goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...