INSECURITY: Do more to restore hope in Nigeria, Ex-Senate President, Mark tells Buhari

Amidst the worsening security situation in different parts of Nigeria, former Senate President, David Mark, on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to restore hope in the country.

Mark, who made the call in a Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, said Nigeria’s security challenges are beyond ordinary.

Nigeria has recorded several criminal attacks this year, with bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and armed herdsmen, pillaging communities in the country.

The ex-Senate President, however, encouraged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to ask for God’s help on the insecurity in the country.

Mark said: “Nothing can be more depressing and frustrating than a people without hope or future.

“There is no need to pretend or shy away anymore. It should be stated categorically that the tragedy that has befallen Nigeria in terms of insecurity is beyond ordinary.”

