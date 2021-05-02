Insecurity: DSS slams 'misguided elements' planning to divide Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Insecurity: DSS slams ‘misguided elements’ planning to divide Nigeria
The Department of State Services (DSS) has criticised inciting utterances by “external forces and influences against Nigeria.”
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, amidst the present insecurity plaguing the polity.
The secret police stated, “The Department of State Services hereby condemns the unsavoury statements by misguided elements who have continued to threaten the government, sovereignty and corporate existence of this country.”
The statement added: “Notable are the unnecessary vituperations and activities of some religious and past political leaders who have either called for a forceful change of government or mass action against it.
“It has been established that the main objective for these is to cause a disintegration of the country.
“It is unfortunate that those in the forefront of this are respectable individuals who should be patriotic and not allow their personal ambitions to ruin the nation. The Service has also noted their desperation and penchant to collaborate with external forces and influences against Nigeria.”
As a result, the DSS warned against such divisive acts capable of undermining national security “even though democracy offers free speech.”
The agency noted that the ballot box remained the vehicle of change in a democracy and warned “self-centred individuals and groups” to stop engaging in acts inimical to the peace and sovereignty of this nation.
The service said it was working with other security and law enforcement agencies to ensure the maintenance of peace and internal security of the country.
