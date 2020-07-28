INSECURITY: DSS warns of plots to destabilise Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm that there are plots by “subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country”, by latching on the recent developments within the polity.

The persons and groups, whose identities were not revealed, according to the DSS, were “desirous of taking advantage of latest developments in parts of the country to destabilise it.”

The DSS was also not specific about the latest development in the country it was referring to.

However, among recent developments in Nigeria were the killings in the Christian dominated South-Kaduna in the North-West region, the unending attacks and killings by bandits, chiefly in Katsina and Zamfara as well as the recent massacre of five aid workers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The DSS statement which was signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya and made public on Tuesday read:

“Some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.

“The Service is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors. Consequently, it warns that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

“In this regard, it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem. Law abiding citizens are urged to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization.

“They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.”

