INSECURITY: Edo trains, inaugurates 877 special constables for community policing

The Edo State government has trained 877 special police constables for community policing in the state.

The constables, trained under the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Community Police Project, were sent forth at a passing out parade at the Police Training School, Ogida, Benin City last week.

Chris Osa Nehikhare, the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday noted that it was part of efforts the state government had made to address the issues of insecurity and cult clashes in the state.

According to him, Governor Obaseki, during the passing out parade, said that the “877 Special Constables were part of the first batch of the 2000 constables to be trained for community policing in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in Edo State.”

The statement read in part, “Our party takes law and order very seriously. We are committed to the provision of adequate security and are proud with the way Governor Obaseki’s PDP government is tackling the security challenges Edo is facing today.

“At this point we must reiterate that the issue of restructuring in the country is not only restricted to resource control. The security command structure imperfections are exposed especially at times like this.

“The “CSO” of a state, the Governor, has no power to command, instruct or deploy the state police command no matter the opinion he holds. He is handicapped because of the provision of the constitution that at best confers on him the ceremonial title of Chief Security Officer.

“However, Governor Godwin Obaseki is coordinating a combined effort of security operatives to arrest the ugly security situation in Edo State. Right from the moment security in the state was compromised by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protests, the governor knew there could be an upsurge in criminal activities, hence he started rebuilding the security apparatus in Edo State.”

