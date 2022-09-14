INSECURITY: Ekiti Assembly approves constitutional amendment for establishment of state police

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the creation of state police in the face of threatening insecurity in the country.

This approval was made in the ongoing fifth alteration to the Amendment to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Assembly Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, also agreed with the National Assembly on the move to alterate stipulated rules on how the principal officers of the Houses of Assembly should be removed from offices to ensure stability in the system.

It would be recalled that the constitutional amendment bill was transmitted to the House of Assembly in March 2022 for necessary suggestions.

Speaking to journalists, Gboyega Aribisogan, who is the assembly Leader of Government Business, said the ratification of the alteration to the issue of law reform in the country was meant to improve the qualities of laws guiding the arms of government.

Read also: Ekiti Assembly passes bill on amendment of electoral law

Aribisogan said: “At the plenary today, the Assembly approved some areas being considered for amendment to the 1999 constitution by the National Assembly. What we did was just a concurrence to the amendments and not further alterations to what had been done by the National Assembly.

“These include the approval for the Law mandating the state to have state police to improve security across the county. We also approved a law stating the procedure to be followed for the removal of the principal officers of the Houses of Assembly to ensure stability and improve the quality of governance.

“The Assembly also unanimously approved the alteration to the constitution allowing State to have a law backing the establishment of State Judicial Council just like the National Judicial Council at the federal level so that the Judiciary can be autonomous.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now