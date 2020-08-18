INSECURITY: El-Rufai says he’s installing CCTV in Southern Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday revealed that his administration was installing close circuit television (CCTV) in the southern part of the state in an effort to curb killings and improve security in the area.

The governor made this known in a statement he signed on Monday after meeting with the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Revd. Supo Ayokunle, and other CAN leaders in Kaduna.

In the statement titled, ‘Let Us Unite to Build a Constituency for Peace in Kaduna State’, el-Rufai said: “Since last month, the state government and security agencies have been working to contain an upsurge in violence and needless killings in parts of the state. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a totally unnecessary frenzy of communal attacks, reprisals and revenge.

Read also: KADUNA KILLINGS: CAN frowns at solution proffered by Sharia Council, to meet El-Rufai

“While we mourn the dead, our immediate focus remains to stop the cycle of attacks and reprisals. We remain committed to ending the legacy of violence that has blighted the state for 40 years, needlessly taken many lives and curtailed the life chances of others.

“We will continue to support the security agencies to restore calm in the affected communities. Over the last five years, we have invested heavily in the security sector. We have consistently provided vehicles and other logistics support to the security agencies that are deployed in the state.

“We are also addressing the technology side of security, through the procurement of drones, the award of contracts to install CCTVs in phases in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria metropolitan areas, build a command and control centre and establish a forensic laboratory.”

Join the conversation

Opinions