Insecurity escalates in Anambra as unknown gunmen kill four policemen in attack on another police formation
Suspected gunmen stormed a police station in Atani, the headquarters of Anambra State’s Ogbaru Local Government Area, on Wednesday morning.
the attackers apparently arrived in the region at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday and commenced an attack on the police station right away.
The attack claimed the lives of four police officers, one of them a female police officer.
During a news conference, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, who confirmed the attack, said “the hoodlums came around 1 a.m., and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.
“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day and the hoodlums were successfully repelled, and the facility was saved.
“We have commenced intelligence already, and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack,” Ikenga said.
