INSECURITY: Fani-Kayode calls for sack of entire military high command

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for the sack of the country’s military high command structure over the level of insecurity in the country.

Fani-Kayode lamented the reduced capacity of the Nigerian military what had done the nation proud in the past in different war theatres.

He also condemned the partisan response to the growing insecurity in the country, stressing the urgent need for more effective strategies from the government and those concerned.

He also slammed the leadership of the Nigerian military for gross incompetence and lack of professionalism.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the ex-Minister called for more collaboration between the federal government and the military in order to protect Nigerians.

He wrote: “It is increasingly difficult to comprehend the glaring incompetence & lack of patriotism, professionalism, diligence and courage of the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Is this the same military that once proudly led ECOMOG to victory in the West African sub-region?

“Is this the same military that once gave the Chadians and Libyans a bloody nose? Is this the same military that once faced down the Cameronians and French in the Bakassi Peninsular? Is this the same military that once kept us safe and protected us from enemies within and without?

“Is this the same military that was once led by Murtala Mohammed, Benjamin Adekunle, Olusegun Obasanjo, T.Y. Danjuma, Sani Abacha and Ibrahim Babangida. Is this the same military that was once regarded as the most powerful and effective fighting force in sub-saharan Africa? Is this the same military that politicians and our people once spoke of with respect & in whispered tones. How are the mighty fallen!Who will defend us from these foreign barbarians and invaders now?

“Who will stand against the terrorists that have plagued our land and that slaughter our people like sallah rams and Xmas turkeys? This is no longer about party politics. This is now about saving the lives of our people who are being butchered and terrorised in a most horrendous way.

“The entire military high command and the COAS have to go and the Federal Governement has to do far more to protect our people. We owe them that much. To criticise our own where we have gone wrong, though rare and unfashionable, is an act of patriotism and not one of rebellion. Nigeria must come FIRST!

