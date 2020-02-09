INSECURITY: Former Gov Jang challenges govt at all levels

The immediate past governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah Jang, has called on government at all levels, security operatives as well as stakeholders to rise up and ensure the country is secured in the wake of mounting security challenges.

Jang, a former Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) prior to the 2019 general elections made the call on Saturday while addressing PDP stakeholders at a meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The former governor who held forte in the state between 2007 to 2015 also said that Nigeria does not belong to any particular group, adding that no group has the right to take anybody’s life.

He said, “Nigeria must arise and ensure we protect this God given land called Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Establishment of northern security outfit unnecessary – Ganduje

“Nigeria doesn’t belong to any particular group and no particular group has the right to my life, same as I don’t have the right to anybody’s life, but I will protect my life the best way I can.

“We cannot be playing politics with this crisis, no one should blame anybody for the crisis, and nobody who has been governor started the crisis.

“The crisis started during the military regime. It was inherited by the elected governors one after the other, including my humble self and governor Lalong,” the former governor said.

Jang also maintained that rather than seeking a solution to the crisis, politicians sometimes want to play politics with the issue, making statements like, “during my time, there was no crisis”.

Join the conversation

Opinions