INSECURITY: FRSC apprehends 77 unregistered motorcycles in Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has apprehended 77 motorcycles as it declared a total clampdown on unregistered motorcycles in the state in line with the directive given by the Federal Government as a way of curbing insecurity.

The Taskforce operations commenced on Thursday as it mounted road blocks across roads in major cities of the state particularly in Bauchi metropolis where it apprehended the defaulting motorcycles.

The operation lasted for 04hrs only between 0800hrs – 1200hrs covering three major locations within the Bauchi metropolis.

The joint operations included the personnel of NPF and NSCDC while the FRSC Command Public Enlightenment Desk was in full operations as offenders were properly educated and guided.

The operation will be sustained on Tuesdays and Thursdays of every week until sanity is restored in this regard, the corps stated.

Meanwhile, FRSC has expressed its readiness to collaborate with other uniformed security agencies in the implemention of the directive to apprehend all unregistered motorcycles in the state.

Consequently, the Sector Command of the FRSC met with leaders of the State Association of Motorcycle Riders in Bauchi State on the directives on

unregistered motorcycles in the state.

The meeting was following the directives from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on the security threat associated with the issue of unregistered motorcycles across the country.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

