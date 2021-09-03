INSECURITY: Gov Masari denies passing vote of no confidence on IGP

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Friday denied passing a vote of no confidence on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over the growing insecurity in the state.

A news platform had reported that Masari passed a vote of no confidence on the IGP during his recent visit to the state.

However, in a statement issued by his Director-General on Media, Abdu Labaran, the governor urged the members of the public to disregard the report.

The statement read: “I believe most of you were around during the IGP’s visit, you can bear witness that there was no such statement by the governor.

“In our investigation, we have come to understand that the correspondent of the medium in the state did not send such a story to them.

“To our greatest surprise, the medium on Friday published the story with a leading headline that ‘Masari passes vote of no confidence on the IGP.

“In fact, the governor, during the visit even sympathized with the police.

“As you are all aware, the IGP was here in Katsina, and during the visit, he visited the governor. There was no time or place when Governor Masari said something like what was reported.

“Therefore, I wish to tell you that the medium had lied, it was a blatant lie they published, and we are highly disappointed.”

