INSECURITY: Gov Matawalle embarks on house-to-house search of criminals

Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the state’s task force on security to conduct house-to-house searches across the 19 emirates of the state to root out criminal elements.

Matawalle issued the order to the residents of Zamfara, in the wee hours of Tuesday in Gusau, the state’s capital.

An extended Security Council meeting that lasted more than eight hours came before the broadcast.

The governor stated that the action was taken as part of an attempt to maintain calm and restore law and order in the state.

He advised the emirs present at the council meeting to exercise caution and alert security personnel to any unusual activity or suspicious people in their territories.

Matawalle also issued restrictions on motorcycle mobility in the areas near Gusau from 9pm till dawn.

Any motorbike rider who disobeyed the order and refused to stop at security checkpoints within the impacted zones was to be shot at sight, according to his directive to the security services.

He claimed that the action was taken in response to reports that bandits and other criminals were using motorcycles in the state capital and its surroundings to carry out their illegal activities.

The governor also instructed hotel owners to check each guest’s identification before allowing them to stay.

“This measure reflects part of the government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, as the government is concerned over the usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate their heinous activities in the state.

“Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law.

“The state government would not take it lightly with anyone found disturbing the peace and security of the people,” he added.

Matawalle said the government was committed to protecting the lives and property of the people.

“Security of lives and property of the citizenry is a basic function of government anywhere.

“My government is doing everything humanly possible in accordance with the laws of the land to ensure the discharge of this responsibility,” he said.

