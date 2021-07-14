Insecurity hindering our development targets for Nigeria —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the inability of his government to develop Nigeria to the lingering insecurity in the country.

Buhari said this at a dinner he had with Senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday night at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The President added that the menace of insecurity has inhibited his administration’s ability to build infrastructure and engage in other development targets it set for the country.

According to Buhari, the prevailing situation “requires hard choices and difficult decisions that must be taken with diligence and patriotism and such measures remain the only way to ensuring Nigeria’s survival.”

Buhari told the lawmakers that nothing must be spared in ending insecurity, reinstating his administration’ readiness to use everything within its powers to restore peace and bring perpetrators of criminal activities to book.

According to him, insecurity has truncated the government’s plan to provide the much-needed social services to the people and to attract investments that drive innovation, create industries and provide jobs and create wealth.

“Insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.

‘‘Some of the people who perpetuate these various manifestations of insecurity do so for profit, others, in the name of discredited ideologies.

“Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

“In the circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective, or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts,” Buhari said.

