INSECURITY: Imo residents can now go about their lawful businesses, says Gov Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has assured the residents of Imo state that they can now go about their businesses as security threats in the state have been contained.

Imo state, like other states in the South-East region, had been experiencing series of attacks lately, with the home of the Governor being set ablaze in April by unknown gunmen.

But Uzodinmma on Saturday during a live broadcast in commemoration of the workers day celebration in Owerri, assured his people that peace had been fully restored.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I can declare to you that the recent security challenges in the state have been effectively contained,” said the Governor.

“Imo people should therefore go about their lawful businesses without any fear whatsoever.”

Uzodinma also suggested that those responsible for the recent disruption of peace in the state, were politicians who weren’t pleased with the works of his administration in the past one year.

He also said investigations were still ongoing as his government would soon expose those involved in the attacks.

“It is quite unfortunate that in spite of the impressive progress we have recorded in the first year in office, some people have failed to appreciate the glaring evidence everywhere that Imo has taken a turn for the better,” he said

“Let me assure the good people of Imo that investigations to unmask the sponsors of these security breaches in the state have reached an advanced stage and very soon we will expose and prosecute them.

“While I sympathise with them (sponsors) over their feeble and futile efforts at intimidating us, let me declare here that the state will employ all lawful machinery at its disposal to crush criminality.

“Last Saturday’s attempt to burn down my country home was just their way of sending the message that Imo is insecure but as always, they failed woefully.”

Uzodinma went on to assure residents of the state that there was no such thing as insecurity in Imo. He told the people that the government was working closely with security agencies to ensure safety of lives and properties.

He said: “The government in collaboration with all the security agencies is more than capable of protecting the lives and property of all residents of the state; I swore an oath to that and I will never shirk this sacred responsibility.

“I am not a man who makes excuses, I have come to work for the people no matter the circumstances and no amount of distraction can derail me from my mission.

“I must warn that the day of mindless criminality in the state are over. Let me use this opportunity to assure all Imo people that I will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the security and safety of all of us,” he added.

