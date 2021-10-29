Insecurity in Nigeria, others a spillover of Libyan crisis —UN

Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Annadif has said the spate of insecurity afflicting Nigeria and other West African countries is a spillover of the Libyan crises.

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday, titled, “UN to partner Nigeria Army in tackling security challenges-UN Envoy”.

According to the statement, Annadif called for a regional approach to combat the security challenges in the region and pledged that the United Nations will help the Nigerian Army to overcome the insecurity in the country, as well as help profile the suspected terrorism financiers.

Annadif had visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya alongside the Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, Francois Fall, in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “The United Nations has pledged continuous partnership with the Nigerian Army in tackling security challenges in the country and the Sahel region.”

Annadif commended the effort of the Nigerian Army in stemming the security challenges and activities of insurgents in Nigeria and by extension the Sahel regions.

Remarking, the COAS noted that countries across the globe are currently confronted with terrorism and other security challenges peculiar to each nation.

Yahaya added that the Nigerian Army in conjunction with sister services and other security agencies is making steady progress in the fight against insurgency and will not relent in ensuring the menace is brought to an end in Nigeria.

Also, he stressed the need for partnership with the Nigerian Army in the areas of terrorism victims’ support, profiling of terrorism financiers, arms proliferation control and technological support.

