Politics
Insecurity: INEC raises fresh fear on conduct of 2023 elections
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday expressed fear over the conduct of next month’s elections in some parts of the country over insecurity.
Yakubu, who spoke at the validation of election security training resources held in Abuja, said the elections might be postponed or outrightly cancelled if the insecurity persists.
Represented by the Chairman, Board of the Electoral Institute, Abdullahi Zuru, the INEC chairman however assured Nigerians would ensure that the exercise proceeded as planned by providing extensive security for election personnel, electorates, and materials.
He said: “if the insecurity is not monitored and dealt with decisively, it could ultimately culminate in the cancellation and/or postponement of elections in sufficient constituencies to hinder declaration of election results and precipitate a constitutional crisis.
“We all appreciate the fact that election security is vital to democratic consolidation through the provision of enabling environment for the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections and thus strengthening the electoral process.
“Consequently, in preparations for the 2023 general elections, the commission is not leaving anything to chance in ensuring that intensive and extensive security is provided for election personnel, materials, and processes.”
