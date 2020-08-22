INSECURITY: Kaduna gov, El-Rufai, relaxes curfew in Zangon Kataf, Kauru LGAs

The Kaduna State government led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state due to insecurity.

This was revealed on Saturday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security & Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who revealed that the curfew has now been relaxed from 6pm to 6am effective Saturday, 22nd August, 2020.

According to the statement, the state government accepted the recommendation to relax the curfew in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf LGAs, as part of efforts to diminish perils to communities and promote peace in the troubled area.

The statement noted that; “Security agencies have advised the Kaduna State Government of concerns about the persisting danger of attacks and reprisals, especially in Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area.

“However, the security assessments also acknowledged that there are promising signs of serious efforts at rapprochement between the Atyap, Hausa and Fulani communities of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area,” the statement observed.

The decision to lift the curfew completes the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed from 11 June, 2020 to help contain security challenges initially in Kauru and Zangon-Kataf but later extended to Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas,” the statement added.

