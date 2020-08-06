INSECURITY: Katsina gov, Masari, names rains as one factor hindering battle against Boko Haram

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has stated one factor hindering security agents, who have been battling Boko Haram insurgents in the North-West and North-Central Nigeria.

Governor Masari in a statement on Wednesday blamed heavy rainfall as one of the hindering factors while also expressing fears that the violence in the northern part of the country was capable of causing a setback for food security.

Masari who was speaking during an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he held with the President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also added that security agents have been having difficulties in moving heavy military equipment during the rainy season because of the soft nature of the soil in the forests where the bandits are.

He however expressed optimism that the challenge would be surmounted.

Governor Masari said; “North-western part of the country, where these bandits are, and the North-Central are vast forest areas and unfriendly terrains.

“Now, during rainy season, moving with heavy military equipment can be very challenging because the soil is soft and the rains are heavy. But it is doable. No situation is impossible especially to a willing and determined mind,” he added.

This came after the Defence Headquarters has refuted the claim by the governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum that last week’s attack on his convoy was carried out by soldiers.

Instead, the DHQ said that Zulum’s convoy was attacked by Boko Haram militants in Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state while on a trip to distribute food to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

