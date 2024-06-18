News
Insecurity: Kogi govt bans processions in Koton Karfe
The Kogi State government has banned traditional processions in the Koton Kafe area of the state capital of the state for security reasons.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, announced the ban in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja.
Fanwo said security reports indicated that all was not well in the Koton Kafe community following alleged plans by some people to forment trouble in the area.
He said the ban was aimed at maintaining peace in Koton karfe and its environs.
“The proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.
READ ALSO: Kogi govt accuses Sen Adeyemi of lying about APC gov’ship primary
“Governor Usman Ododo has reiterated his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Koton karfe people.
“He will always leave his doors open to listen to complaints and grievances rather than resort to violence,” the commissioner stated.
Fanwo urged law enforcement agents to enforce the ban in accordance with the laws of the land.
Former Governor Yahaya Bello on January 8 removed Alhaji Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto as the Ohimege-Igu Koton-Karfe.
Isah-Koto was also the Chairman, Lokoja/ Kogi local government area traditional council.
The monarch, who was banished to Rijau local government area of Niger State, was replaced with Alhaji Saidu Akawu-Salihu.
