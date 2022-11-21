Insecurity: Kogi indigenes stage protest in UK

A group of Nigerians in the United Kingdom, Kogites Diaspora Coalition, on Monday staged a rally at the Nigerian High Commission in London over the rising insecurity in Kogi State.

The Convener of the coalition, Ayo Akinuli-Kofar, who led the protesters to the High Commission, said they had come to submit a petition on the falling security in the state.

Akinuli-Kofar signed and submitted the petition titled: “Petition requesting immediate investigation and prosecution of all sponsors of violence in Kogi State.”

The group urged the High Commission to send their message to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, had on Monday vowed to protect the residents of the state from criminals.

Akinuli-Kofar said: “The feelers from home are quite disturbing and we cannot allow Kogi State to be plunged into chaos by violence mongers. Kindly act on these our cries for help in Kogi State and do the needful for our people’s safety and peace before it gets out of hand.

“Your Excellency, kindly accept the assurances of our highest consideration. Your Excellency, it is with utmost humility and a patriotic sense of duty that we address this urgent petition to your good office regarding an imminent deterioration of the security situation in our dear Kogi State after a considerably long period of relief. Although, based abroad, we are in constant touch with the ongoings in Nigeria, particularly in Kogi State.

“Most of us return home to vote during elections as part of our civic responsibilities as we have no other country than Nigeria. For a long time, Kogi State was battling with violent crimes and criminalities that included kidnapping, armed robbery, political thuggery, and, even, terrorism. But respite came about six years ago with the inception of the current administration in the state.

