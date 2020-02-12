INSECURITY: Kukah’s utterances unfortunate, Islamic body says

Comments made by the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, has attracted a response from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, describing it as unfortunate.

The NSCIA, in a statement late Tuesday night by its Head, Media and Communications, Ibrahim Aselemi, said the comments by the respected cleric were misleading.

It would be recalled that Kukah had hit President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising level of insecurity in the country, recalling the president’s assurances that in 2015 that he was elected, the world would not have to worry about insecurity in Nigeria.

The cleric however concluded that after five years in office, President Buhari brought about nepotism and clannishness into the military and the ancillary security agencies.

According to him, the impression has been that “to hold a key and strategic position in Nigeria today, it is more important to be a northern Muslim than a Nigerian.”

The NSCIA, in the statement, however said utterances of religious leaders should be guided by cohesion.

The statement reads in part: “The comments by Rev Fr. Mathew Hassan Kukah, a leader we admire so much is very unfortunate. As religious leaders, our utterances should be guided by trio of national cohesion, security and love for our fatherland.

“The comments are misleading and carefully crafted to weaken the confidence of Nigerians on Buhari’s government. Are the duo of Emefiele and Obiora Muslims from the North? Yet, Buhari appointed them Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Rev Fr Kukah is being economical with the truth.”

