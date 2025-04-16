Insecurity: Mutfwang bans night grazing in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has banned night grazing in the state following the spate of attacks and killings in some communities.

Mutfwang issued the ban in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday in Jos, the state capital.

On April 2, gunmen attacked Hurti, Josho, Daffo, and other communities in Manguna District of the locality and killed over 70 people.

In a fresh attack on Sunday, the criminals attacked Zike and Kimakpa communities of Kwall District, Iregwe Chiefdom of Bassa, and killed more than 20 people.

The attackers also destroyed properties in the communities.

The governor also restricted the movement of cattle on vehicles in all parts of the state from 7:00 p.m.

He said the move was aimed at checking the rising security challenges in the state.

He said: “To restore calm and strengthen vigilance, I hereby announce that, effective Wednesday, April 16, night grazing of cattle is strictly prohibited.

“Also, transportation of cattle by vehicle is banned after 7:00 p.m. The use of motorcycles is restricted from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. across the state until further notice.”

The governor, who assured residents of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, promised to support the security agencies in the state.

Mutfwang insisted that the killings were not an isolated conflict between farmers and herders, and thanked President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to lasting peace in the state.

