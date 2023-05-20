Insecurity my greatest headache as Nigeria’s president – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday identified insecurity as his worst nightmare during his time as Nigeria’s leader.

Jonathan, who spoke during the commissioning of a 22-kilometre road project in Taraba State, said he had sleepless nights trying to address the problem.

He urged the people of the state to live in peace for more development to thrive.

Jonathan’s period as Nigeria’s president from 2011 to 2015 coincided with the emergence of the Boko Haram sect as one of the most dangerous terror groups in the world with hundreds of people killed and several millions of others displaced by the terrorists in the North-East.

The group also hoisted its flag in several communities in the North-East in a bid to establish an Islamic caliphate in the region.

The high point of the terrorists’ crime against the state was the abduction of 276 students from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014.

The ex-president, who noted that security is in the hands of the people, expressed happiness that Taraba was gradually returning to the good old days of peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

In his remark, Governor Darius Ishaku dismissed the classification of Taraba as one of the most indebted states in the country.

He said his administration’s emphasis on road construction was to ensure development, especially in rural communities in the state.

