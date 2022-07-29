Insecurity: National Assembly’s action against Buhari overdue – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly for giving President Muhammadu Buhari a six-week ultimatum to fix the country’s security challenges or face impeachment.

The minority caucus in the Senate and House of Representatives had during the week threatened to impeach the president over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The minority senators walked out of the National Assembly complex after the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, turned down a move by the lawmakers to initiate an impeachment proceeding against President Buhari on Wednesday.

The lawmakers chanted “Buhari must go” as they walked out of the complex.

On Thursday, their House of Representatives counterpart promised to gather signatures for the president’s impeachment if the terrorists continue to pillage communities in the country at the end of the six weeks ultimatum.

The governor, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nath Ikyur, spoke when the Senate Minority Leader, Phillip Aduda, led a delegation of several National Assembly members to the Government House in Makurdi.

Ortom praised the Senators, saying their action was overdue.

The governor also commended members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had chosen to do the “right thing” and described the move by PDP lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives to impeach the president as “patriotic.”

He insisted that Buhari has fallen well short of Nigerians’ expectations with his handling of the country’s security and economic problems.

