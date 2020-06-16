INSECURITY: Niger Assembly summons Gov Sani-Bello, accuses him of doing nothing

The incessant bandit attacks against residents of Niger State have caught the attention of the state House of Assembly, with the lawmakers accusing Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of doing nothing to stem the tide.

The lawmakers, on Tuesday, also summoned the governor to come and explain why his administration has not done anything to address the situation.

According to the lawmakers, since November 2019, there have been attacks in the state, accusing the government of not doing anything about them.

The Assembly also summoned the Commissioner of Police, while also asking him to redeploy all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the affected areas.

The lawmakers further claimed that the DPOs were not doing enough to combat insecurity in their territories.

