INSECURITY: Nigeria, Gambia sign agreement on intelligence sharing, others

Nigeria and Gambia on Friday signed an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries.

The Special Assistance to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abdulkadri, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was aimed at tackling the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges by both countries.

According to him, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) and the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie signed the agreement for their countries.

Concepts inserted in the MoU include enhanced networking on intelligence sharing, capacity building and the need to emplace robust trans-national strategy to tackle insurgency and other security challenges.

In his address at the event, Magashi recalled Nigeria’s role in resolving Gambia’s electoral impasse of 2016.

He said: “Nigeria currently deployed over 200 forces serving in the ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia, ECOMIG and presently enlisted the Gambian military officers.”

The minister said Nigerians are in currently engaged various institutions in the tiny West African country with prospects for deployment of more personnel in the coming years as contained in the MoU.

