Politics
INSECURITY: Nigeria, Gambia sign agreement on intelligence sharing, others
Nigeria and Gambia on Friday signed an agreement on military cooperation between the two countries.
The Special Assistance to the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abdulkadri, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was aimed at tackling the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges by both countries.
According to him, the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) and the Gambian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mohamadou Musa Njie signed the agreement for their countries.
Concepts inserted in the MoU include enhanced networking on intelligence sharing, capacity building and the need to emplace robust trans-national strategy to tackle insurgency and other security challenges.
READ ALSO: CBN discloses agreement to mint Gambian currency
In his address at the event, Magashi recalled Nigeria’s role in resolving Gambia’s electoral impasse of 2016.
He said: “Nigeria currently deployed over 200 forces serving in the ECOWAS Mission in the Gambia, ECOMIG and presently enlisted the Gambian military officers.”
The minister said Nigerians are in currently engaged various institutions in the tiny West African country with prospects for deployment of more personnel in the coming years as contained in the MoU.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....