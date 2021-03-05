INSECURITY: Nigeria to begin monitoring borders real time | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigration Service has launched a building it says will use technology to monitor security activities at the nation’s land borders in real time.

The building has digital imaging equipment for voice print, fingerprint, and retina scan.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari while commissioning the building virtually on Thursday in Abuja said the technology will secure the lives of Nigerians.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the technology will secure the land borders, adding that the Immigration agency has been directed to concentrate more on the borders by deploying 50 per cent of its personnel to border outposts.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service has deployed adequate security in our air border but our land borders remain the weakest link,” he said.

“The challenge now is on how to effectively patrol the 4,047km land borders which comprise of 1,690km with Cameroon, 87km with Chad, 1,497 with Niger, 733 with Benin Republic and a coastal line of Gulf of Guinea with 853km,” he said.

“The Ministry will take necessary steps to increase the registration centres from one per state to one per senatorial district to enable the fast-tracking of implementation of this amendment before the end of our 180 days target,” he said.

“When the project is completed, we will have six mega control posts, 16 medium control posts, 64 mini control posts, totalling 86 border posts with command-and-control centre in the technology building,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the comptroller of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said the building will make it possible to monitor the entries and exits at the borders in real time.

