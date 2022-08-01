Insecurity: Nigeria to clampdown on unregistered motorcycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has declared war on motorcyclists with unregistered National Vehicle Identification Scheme over the rising state of insecurity in the country.

The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the corps had embarked on a nationwide clampdown on motorcyclists who fail to register their bikes.

Many states in Nigeria, including Abuja, have come under increasing attacks from terrorists in the last few weeks.

The Federal Government had a few days ago declared its intention to ban commercial motorcycle operations and mining activities in a bid to check insecurity in the country.

Worried by the increasing number of unregistered motorcycles plying the roads and the urgent need to ensure that all two-wheel vehicles were duly captured in the National Vehicle Identification Scheme database, Ali-Biu directed the 37 Sector Commanders across the nation to commence with immediate enforcement of the registration exercise.

The statement read: “The directive came following the imminent need to comply with the Federal Government’s order on clamping down on this horde of unregistered motorcycles on Nigerian roads. The order was necessitated by the state due to insecurity and the need to curb it by bringing to a halt the continuous operations of these categories of vehicles without registration on our roads.

“While laying particular emphasis on the security implications of not capturing all motorcycles in the national database, the acting Corps Marshal charged the Sector Commanders to immediately liaise with the Boards of Internal Revenue in their respective states, set up a taskforce in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies where necessary, including Vehicle Inspection Office and other stakeholders for effective enforcement.”

